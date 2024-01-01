Pramoud Rao
Managing Director of Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd.
Over 22 years of business experience has shown me all the trials, tribulations and the eventual success which has lead Zicom to become the differentiator in the marketplace. Setting trends and innovation is something that I always focus upon.
As the former National President of Fire & Security Association of India, I have always believed in value-based leadership and the integration of ideals in business functions.
Latest
The Beautiful Game of Soccer And Sales
In 90 minutes while watching a game, one can enjoy soccer and also pick up so many valuable lessons in sales management
Break it Down To Make it Big: When Enterprises Simplify, Success Comes Around
It's important for any business to keep an ear to the ground to sense what exactly its clients and also what are the technological trends coming in
