Pramoud Rao

Managing Director of Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd.

Leading the organized Electronic Security movement as the Managing Director of India's most preferred electronic security company, Zicom. 

Over 22 years of business experience has shown me all the trials, tribulations and the eventual success which has lead Zicom to become the differentiator in the marketplace. Setting trends and innovation is something that I always focus upon.

As the former National President of Fire & Security Association of India, I have always believed in value-based leadership and the integration of ideals in business functions.

Latest

Growth Strategies

The Beautiful Game of Soccer And Sales

In 90 minutes while watching a game, one can enjoy soccer and also pick up so many valuable lessons in sales management

Starting a Business

Break it Down To Make it Big: When Enterprises Simplify, Success Comes Around

It's important for any business to keep an ear to the ground to sense what exactly its clients and also what are the technological trends coming in

