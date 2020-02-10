Prasannata Patwa

Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent

News and Trends

Vogo Raises $19 Million in Series C, Readies War chest To Take on Bounce

The fund raise brings Vogo's valuation to $76.3 million, according to Registrar of Companies filings sourced from information platform Paper.vc.

Starting a Business

[Start-it-up] Building a handmade soap business

With masses becoming aware about the ingredients used to make personal care products, including soaps and shampoos, many homemade soap companies have gained traction.

Women Entrepreneur™

She Changes Her Restaurant's Menu Every Month, and Patrons Love It

According to chef Radhika Khandelwal, seasonal produce is more than half the work done to make a delicious dish

News and Trends

Consolidation Mode: RIL To Merge TV18, Hathway and Den Cable Into Network18

Under the proposed arrangement, TV18, which runs news channels including CNBC TV18 and CNN News 18, broadband and television provider Hathway Cable and Datacom, and cable TV distribution company Den Networks will merge into Network18.

News and Trends

Reliance Retail Reaches the Top Becoming Fastest Growing Brand

The brand's e-commerce push with a strong focus on building a strong consumer base and delivery network led to this jump, according to a report released by Deloitte India, a consultancy service company.

News and Trends

What Can a 50-Paise Coin Buy You? Not Even a Candy

While confectionery makers have abandoned the 50-paise candy offerings, telecom operators too have increased the minimum recharge rates.

