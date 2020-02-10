Prasannata Patwa
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent
Latest
Vogo Raises $19 Million in Series C, Readies War chest To Take on Bounce
The fund raise brings Vogo's valuation to $76.3 million, according to Registrar of Companies filings sourced from information platform Paper.vc.
[Start-it-up] Building a handmade soap business
With masses becoming aware about the ingredients used to make personal care products, including soaps and shampoos, many homemade soap companies have gained traction.
She Changes Her Restaurant's Menu Every Month, and Patrons Love It
According to chef Radhika Khandelwal, seasonal produce is more than half the work done to make a delicious dish
Consolidation Mode: RIL To Merge TV18, Hathway and Den Cable Into Network18
Under the proposed arrangement, TV18, which runs news channels including CNBC TV18 and CNN News 18, broadband and television provider Hathway Cable and Datacom, and cable TV distribution company Den Networks will merge into Network18.
Reliance Retail Reaches the Top Becoming Fastest Growing Brand
The brand's e-commerce push with a strong focus on building a strong consumer base and delivery network led to this jump, according to a report released by Deloitte India, a consultancy service company.
What Can a 50-Paise Coin Buy You? Not Even a Candy
While confectionery makers have abandoned the 50-paise candy offerings, telecom operators too have increased the minimum recharge rates.