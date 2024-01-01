Prashant Maheshwari
Associate Vice President – Taxation & Corporate Affairs, Sodexo BRS India
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
What Are the Tax Implications for SMEs in 2019
There are about 48 million SMEs registered in India now, and has the government taken them into consideration in the budget?
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-