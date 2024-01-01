Praveen Vashistha

Founder & Director at Gxpress Solutions (India) Pvt Ltd & Courierwalaz

Experienced with a demonstrated history of working in the international E-commerce, package/freight delivery industry. Skilled in Banking, Sales, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Sales Management, and Retail Banking. Mr Praveen possess a strong business development professional with a marketing MBA from Rajasthan University.

Latest

News and Trends

Future and Growth of Transportation Market by 2020

Transportation and logistics are the backbone of the economy and an integral part of almost every business are also going to spend over $40 billion on IoT platforms, systems, and services by 2020

Entrepreneurs

6 Ways to Grow Your Logistics Business as an Entrepreneur

The Indian logistics industry has remained unorganized but the changing global scenario is compelling the business sector to strategically plan and reform the market.

