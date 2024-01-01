Priya Krishnan
CEO, Founding Years Learning Solution
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Gender-balanced Workforce Ensures Better Utilization of Country's Human Resources
A company hiring women professionals needs to provide certain basic facilities and infrastructure that would encourage them to stay on
Work-Life Balance: The Way Forward For India Inc.
Of the 24 hours of an average working executive, regardless of their gender, about 9 to 11 hours are spent away from home to cater to the demands of our work.
Maternity Benefits (Amendment) Bill 2016: A Step towards Bringing Women Back to Work
Why are women leaving the workforce in the first place?
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach