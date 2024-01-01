Priya Krishnan

CEO, Founding Years Learning Solution

Priya Krishnan is the Founder & CEO of Founding Years Learning Solutions, parent company of The Little Company and KLAY Prep Schools & Daycare, together India’s largest chain of Premium Corporate  Daycares with presence in Delhi NCR; Bangaluru; Mumbai, Hyderabad & Guntur.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

Gender-balanced Workforce Ensures Better Utilization of Country's Human Resources

A company hiring women professionals needs to provide certain basic facilities and infrastructure that would encourage them to stay on

Leadership

Work-Life Balance: The Way Forward For India Inc.

Of the 24 hours of an average working executive, regardless of their gender, about 9 to 11 hours are spent away from home to cater to the demands of our work.

News and Trends

Maternity Benefits (Amendment) Bill 2016: A Step towards Bringing Women Back to Work

Why are women leaving the workforce in the first place?

More Authors You Might Like