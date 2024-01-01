Puneet Chandra

Founder & JMD, Skootr

My entire journey of 15 years , with almost 4 failed startups and 2 successful ones, I am now aiming to dream bigger and better. constantly innovating and radical thinking is what I have believed all my life. Skootr aims at becoming a billion dollar dream. Skootr will open up UN-locked inventories and opportunities in commercial real estate giving Indian real estate millions of sq.ft. of hidden space that was not believed to be there. Aiming to revolutionize this segment. helping millions of people saving money and time resources.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

Self-Made Is Well-Played: Why Bootstrapping Is the Way To Go For Entrepreneurs

Bootstrapping your business allows you to eliminate all undesirable externalities, leaving you the freedom to direct your business and resources.

Growth Strategies

Here's How Workspaces Evolved in 2019, and How They Will In 2020

The calendar year about to end saw the standardization of the co-working space as it grew from a novelty to a norm

Growth Strategies

#7 Reasons Why Co-working Spaces Can be Decisive for Your Start-up's Success

Top co-working facilities frequently organize networking events and also help in finding suitable industry mentors for the start-up.

More Authors You Might Like