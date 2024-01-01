Puneet Chandra

Founder & JMD, Skootr

My entire journey of 15 years , with almost 4 failed startups and 2 successful ones, I am now aiming to dream bigger and better. constantly innovating and radical thinking is what I have believed all my life. Skootr aims at becoming a billion dollar dream. Skootr will open up UN-locked inventories and opportunities in commercial real estate giving Indian real estate millions of sq.ft. of hidden space that was not believed to be there. Aiming to revolutionize this segment. helping millions of people saving money and time resources.