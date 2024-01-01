R.K. Jain

Senior vice-president–commercial, Jindal Aluminium Limited

Latest

Technology

The Possibility Of a Low Carbon Economy Through Aluminium

Manufacturers of consumer goods, the food and packaging industry, healthcare, transportation, power and housing are among sectors that are reducing carbon footprint through the usage of aluminium over plastic

