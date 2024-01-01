R.K. Jain
Senior vice-president–commercial, Jindal Aluminium Limited
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
The Possibility Of a Low Carbon Economy Through Aluminium
Manufacturers of consumer goods, the food and packaging industry, healthcare, transportation, power and housing are among sectors that are reducing carbon footprint through the usage of aluminium over plastic
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-