Raja Chakraborty

Co-founder, Streamlyn

Raja Chakraborty is the Co-founder of Streamlyn. It is  a leading publisher-focused online advertising company, connecting global advertisers with the right audience.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Starting a Business

#7 Best Tips for First-time Entrepreneurs

Funding is always on tricky grounds and hence should be capitalized with full fledged plans to expand and prosper

Marketing

Emerging Trends In Online Advertising Domain In India

Visibility of any product is more through digital medium than traditional marketing techniques

More Authors You Might Like