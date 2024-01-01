Founder, Lohum Cleantech

Rajat Verma, a serial entrepreneur with over 18 years of experience having worked with start-ups and in technology investing internationally. He has previously worked with companies into enterprise software & e-waste management.

Rajat’s educational background is quite noteworthy as he is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (Kanpur) post which he did his MS at Stanford & MBA from Harvard Business School. He was on the Dean's merit list across all aforementioned institutions.

At Lohum, Rajat is working towards creating technology that makes battery power sources cheaper & last longer in every part of the Globe, Lohum aims to contribute substantially to the growing EV ecosystem in India whilst working with both manufactures and authorities to make India greener.

Rajat is also a philanthropist, he takes a personal interest in the future of students and sponsors children from the outskirts of Delhi. He nurtures them to prepare for SSC, UPSC and other such competitive exams to secure their future.