Global Speaker, Entrepreneur and Author

Rajiv Talreja is India’s Leading Business Coach and is the author of the International Bestseller and Amazon Bestseller book titled – “Lead or Bleed” –How entrepreneurs and corporate leaders can stop fire-fighting and start accelerating performance and profits.”

He has been a serial entrepreneur and a business coach for over a decade and is well known for the exponential growth he has created for over 5000 business owners. Previously, Rajiv has had two business failures and believes them to be his experiences in building the coach he is today.

Over the last decade, Rajiv has impacted over 5,0,00,00 people through his Business Coaching and Engagements programs across 150 corporate organizations and to over 5000 business owners across 5 countries.What started as a young person’s desire to enable people in transforming their life, has now grown into a lifelong crusade in transforming businesses and teams for entrepreneurs and corporate leaders.

His impeccable track record of creating tangible, meaningful and measurable business transformations has given him the name of the ‘ROI Man‘. Rajiv is a “Learner and Do-er” and believes there is always a next level no matter who you are or where you come from. He is on a mission to enable business owners in building their business so that it can grow without them on self-sustainable processes and teams.