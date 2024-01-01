Rajesh Gupta
Founder, Cash Suvidha
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Need for Consolidation Between NBFCs and Fintech Companies
The micro-scale operations of the NBFCs can be easily expanded and performed at a global scale if they join hands with the technology partners in the form of Fintech firms
Why Strengthening SME Financing in India is Important to Reduce Debt Gap?
The biggest hurdle of SMEs is that these firms lack in qualified assistance from learned professionals
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-