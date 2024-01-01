Rajesh Gupta.
Co-Founder & Director, BUSY (Accounting Software)
Mr. Rajesh Gupta is the Co-founder & Director of Busy Infotech Pvt Ltd – a company dedicated to providing business accounting software to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). An Electrical Engineering graduate from DTU (formerly Delhi College of Engineering), he is the technical mind behind India’s leading Business Accounting Software - BUSY.
With his profound understanding of business processes, he commercially launched BUSY in 1994. Since then, Mr. Gupta has been instrumental in the continuous growth of BUSY. He is responsible for the overall product development, maintenance and back-end support. Today, BUSY is one of the leading business accounting software available with over 300,000 licenses sold in over 20 countries.
