Rajesh Narain Gupta
Managing Partner, SNG & Partners
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Relationships: An Asset Worth Preserving And Passing On To Next Generation
The new age has created new type of asset classes such as digital assets, art and artifacts which make the task a bit difficult for the patrons and patriarchs of a family while dealing with the new asset classes
Analyzing India's Journey To Become a Cashless Economy
With the growing threats of misuse of payment networks and data theft, a large number of retail customers are apprehensive of migrating to a digital payment infrastructure
Effective Asset Allocation Strategies Key To Wealth Protection And Generation For Millennials
Millennials constitute roughly 440 million of India's population and has emerged as the strongest working force in the economy
What You Can Expect From the Intercreditor Agreement
This report has the potential to resolve the issue of NPAs if Implemented mindfully
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-