Rajiv Jayaraman
Founder and CEO of KNOLSKAPE
Over the last few years, Rajiv Jayaraman has built a high octane global team at KNOLSKAPE that helps organizations accelerate employee development using an integrated learning and assessment
Leadership Development | Sales Transformation | Digital Leadership | Product Development | Talent Transformation platform. He spearheads strategy at KNOLSKAPE
Strategies |Entrepreneurship | Innovation | and serves on its board. Under his leadership, KNOLSKAPE has delivered durable business outcomes for 300+ leading organizations across 25 countries and has won numerous industry awards.
