Rama Iyer
Chief Innovation Officer, T-Hub
Rama Iyer is the Senior Vice-President, Head,Innovation and Strategic Alliance, T-Hub. He leads corporate innovation and also serves as a mentor for many startups.
Latest
How State And Central Government Bodies Are Supporting Startup Innovation
In India, various state governments have embarked on initiatives, plans and programmes to kick-start innovation in their states, which itself is commendable
Is Data Really the New Oil?
"There is too much being read and made out of data and as usual it's going through the hype-curve right now."
What is Growth Hacking and How Can Businesses Benefit From It?
Digital aggressiveness has turned out to be a boon for start-ups trying to reach their audience
Corporate Innovation: What's Cooking In Business Corridors
Corporates today are extremely savvy and most are well aware of what start-ups are doing in their respective domains.
