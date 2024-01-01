Co-founder & CEO, Centre for Teacher Accreditation

The author, Ramya Venkataraman, is founder and CEO of Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA), which aims to recognize teaching excellence and create a career pathway for the teaching profession through its CENTA Standards, a competency framework, its CENTA Teaching Professionals’ Olympiad, a unique national competition for teachers, and its CENTA Certificates and Micro-Credentials, a set of in-depth practical, modular certificates for teachers.

Ramya Venkataraman holds a B.Tech. from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.