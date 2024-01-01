Ranjeet Kumar Mishra

SVP - Chief Credit Officer

Ranjeet is a professionally qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) and Cost Accountant (ICWA). He brings in a rich experience of 12 years in Banking and Financial domain, from organizations like Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation, ICRA, R Systems, Polaris Software and IndusInd Bank. He played a critical role in launching Affordable Housing Finance Business at Religare and took it to a significant scale and book size. With a strong understanding of the under-served segment and expertise in Credit Under-Writing, Process Management, Policy Formulation, Risk Management and Product Development, Ranjeet aims to create a high-quality portfolio at ART Housing Finance within the acceptable risk.