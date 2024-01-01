Ranjeet Oak
Chief Business Officer, MakeMyTrip
He is a business manager with a wide range of experiences, including developing and developed markets. He can set up and run an organization profitably. He specializes in business process setting, setting up sales and distribution networks, leading the strategies for an organization, handling large organization. MakeMyTrip Limited is India's leading online travel company.
Through its primary websites, www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas.
Corporate Travel Segment in India Has Incredible Potential. Here's Why
The rise in corporate travel can also be attributed to the parallel rise of the start-ups in the country
