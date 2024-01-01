Denim Designer, Benetton India Pvt. Ltd

Ravikant Prakash started his career after his education from the National Institute of Fashion Technology-Kolkata. He started his career as a Fashion Designer at S & S Creations, New Delhi, post which he further worked with The Hope Foundation, Kolkata as a Project Manager & Fashion Designer. Getting a step further in pursuing his career Ravikant became a part of the renowned Red Chief Retail (Shirts & Denims) as a Senior Menswear Designer. Thereafter, his career graph elevates in the right direction with Arvind Mills (Denim), where he worked as the Design Head.