Ravjot Singh Arora
Co-Founder, LifeHover
LifeHover is using technology in health care to revolutionize the emergency response system. Harnessing this power allows to provide innovation in healthcare services. Their mission is to assist lives and bring India up-to–speed with the WHO standards of response time, in terms of ambulance service. The app can be used to store basic medical information which can help speed up the response process. The GPS allows ambulance drivers to find patients in more efficient manner and also allows an ambulance to be able to adopt the fastest route to the hospitals.
Latest
Digitizing Healthcare: How Technology is Improving Medical Care
Medical technology is a diverse field where innovation plays a crucial role in sustaining health.
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
