Rishu Singh
Enterpreneur & Founder, PRandit Solutions
Rishu Singh is a serial entrepreneur and Founder & CEO of Prandit Solutions. Graduated from IIT Roorkee, Rishu Singh has worked with various startups to gain his industry experience. He then started Prandit Solution in 2017, with the vision of building inevitable teams and leading them towards success. PRandit is a first Indian public relation tech solution.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Defining Your Box to Think Out of The Box in PR
Gone are the days when PRs used to reach out to the journalists with the press kit containing the news materials, here are the new ways of doing the same
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-
-