Co-Founder at FlexiLoans.com

Ritesh Jain is the Co-Founder at FlexiLoans.com, one of India's leading technology-based online lending platform started that with an endeavour to solve the problems that small businesses face in accessing quick, flexible and adequate funds for growing their businesses. The team's vision is to give the cash-starved SME and MSME sector, 'financial access at a click'. At Flexiloans.com Ritesh is responsible for finance and operations.

Ritesh has over 18 years of experience across start-up, finance, technology, telecom and hospitality domains. Prior to Flexiloans.com, he has held several leadership positions including Chief Financial Officer at Housing.com and Head-Planning at Tata Teleservices where he implemented and integrated 12+ IT systems including fraud management, SAS, Cognos, CRM and Business intelligence tools. Ritesh has also worked with Citibank and Starwood Hotels.

Ritesh is a passionate runner and has participated in various marathons. He can play table tennis equally well with both hands. He loves travelling and spending free time with his daughter.

He is a Dean's Lister MBA from Indian School of Business (ISB- Hyderabad), qualified Chartered Accountant and a Bachelor of Commerce graduate from the University of Delhi.

