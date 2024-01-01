Ritika Kumar

Chief-sub Editor, Entrepreneur India

Alice in wonderland who was covering luxury and lifestyle suddenly fell into the world of entrepreneurs. Exploring and enjoying the world of start-ups, entrepreneurship and business of life.  

Growth Strategies

Opening SMEs to New Ideas

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) wants to position itself as a niche player in SME funding.

Growth Strategies

Flying High: These 4 entrepreneurs promise you the best of life

India is one of the strongest markets for private jets with expanding business interests and increasing number of billionaires.

Technology

Design in India!

India's Copycat image in Start-up zone will only shed itself when it will be worthwhile to do A NEW

