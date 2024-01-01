Rohan Kumar
CEO & Co-Founder at Toffee
An entrepreneur, product marketer and senior executive, Mr. Rohan comes with 16 years of hands on market-entry & commercial strategy experience. He’s held leadership positions, spanning a range of growth-stage and fortune 500 companies, having secured commercial partnerships across 5 continents and managed a cross-cultural international team.
Launched Toffee, a bite size, micro-event & contextual insurtech startup in 2017 which aims to de-jargonize the insurance buying experience and letting individuals focus on what matters to them the most. He believes that this product can humanize insurance products towards a growing, yet neglected, young demographic.
Latest
The Rise Of the Embedded Insurance Market In India
Embedded insurance is a substantial tool for insurers and third parties to further the penetration of the insurance sector in the unexploited Indian market, especially in rural and underserved areas
Why We need to Innovate Insurance for the Next Half Billion
In India, the insurance sector has a huge potential we just need to explore the virgin market
How Digitization Is Disrupting and Consolidating Conventional Businesses
The success of a business model depends on how the company manages to turn digitization into a competitive advantage and improve the model.
