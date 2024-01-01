Rohit Kumar

Chief of Analytics, THB

Rohit is a data scientist with 10+ years of experience in big data analytics and business insights. Rohit co-founded THB (Technology Healthcare Big Data Analytics) and is fondly known as the human computer of THB. Currently with his team of data scientists, he is developing predictive models and data mining algorithms to solve problems related to unstructured clinical data in Healthcare.

Rohit was previously associated American Express, where he managed Decision Science Team and leveraged neural networks and machine learning techniques to drive personalization. He studied Aerospace Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and Finance and Economics from IIM Lucknow.

Rohit is also a football enthusiast and proudly supports Manchester United. He currently resides in Gurgaon, India