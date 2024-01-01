Founder, EduGorilla Community

Rohit Manglik is an NIT graduate and is past Fortune 500 companies such as Oracle, Morgan Stanley and DE Shaw. He is the youngest educationist to speak at the 11th World Education Summit, Dubai. He was a speaker in a number of events such as VCCircle Education Investment Summit, Indian School Awards 2017, Businessworld Growth Leadership Conclave and Awards, CX Summit etc. His interviews have been featured in 70 plus national/international media houses. Leading journals, magazines & newspapers have published his articles on topics ranging from education to technology. With his venture EduGorilla, Rohit Manglik has been revolutionizing the educational landscape in India.