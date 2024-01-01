Founder, Burgeon Law

An entrepreneurial lawyer, mentor and startup enthusiast, Roma Priya is the Founder of Burgeon Law, a new-age one-stop legal firm that supports growth, change and innovation in India’s evolving startup ecosystem. Being the brains behind the company, she advises and mentors early-stage & high-growth startups, incubators, accelerators, angel investors, family offices, and venture capital/private equity funds.

Roma’s key responsibilities include overseeing day-to-day operations of the firm, business development and client relationship management keeping in mind the firm's short-term strategies for realizing long-term goals.

A BBA. LLB graduate from Symbiosis International University, Roma has worked with over 500 clients over the course of her almost decade-long career. With her distinctive viewpoint and strong market understanding, she has guided businesses on complex legal issues ranging from formation to exit. These include angel investment, venture capital/private equity financing, convertible-debt financing, acquisition, founder compensation, employment, stock option plan and contract negotiation.