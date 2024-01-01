Rosmin Kunnathothathil
Co-Founder, The Lingerie Store
Rosmin Kunnathothathil is the Co–founder of The Lingerie Store. She is a fashion designer by profession and brings to the organization profound knowledge and expertise in design, fabric and construction, which she has acquired through the years spent in perfecting garment trade in different parts of the world.With a rich experience of 20 years, she combines great technical erudition, razor sharp analysis, infectious enthusiasm and meticulous attention to each detail.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
News and Trends
How Digitization Is Increasing Sales Of Lingerie In India
Men are emerging as significant buyers online
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-