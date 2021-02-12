Saahil Goel

CEO and Co-Founder, Shiprocket

Saahil Goel is the CEO and co-founder of ShipRocket (BigFoot Retail Solutions Pvt. Ltd.)

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Mapping the Growth Of the D2C Commerce And Quick Commerce In India

Consumers are now expecting their orders, especially essential commodities, to be delivered within a couple of hours, or on the same day

News and Trends

Mapping the Growth Of the D2C Commerce And Quick Commerce In India

The D2C sector is undeniably riding the quick commerce wave and growing exponentially

News and Trends

What Does 2022 Hold For India's D2C Market?

The D2C sector is relatively at a nascent stage, providing brands with abundant opportunities to explore with the evolving market and consumer expectations

Growth Strategies

Top Ways D2C Sellers Can Prepare Themselves For the Upcoming Festive Season

As the festive season brings a flurry of orders, increased customer queries, skyrocketing order volumes, and return requests alongside the heightened sales and revenue, managing all of it efficiently can be an overwhelming task

News and Trends

A Brief Guide To Ace Order Fulfillment For Your E-Commerce Business

When it comes to e-commerce companies, order fulfillment is integral

News and Trends

What Does 2021 Hold For the E-Commerce D2C Space In Tier-III Cities?

Poised to become the second-largest e-commerce market by reaching a value of $99 billion by 2024, India's e-commerce market is now actively penetrating tier-III cities

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...