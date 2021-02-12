Saahil Goel
CEO and Co-Founder, Shiprocket
Saahil Goel is the CEO and co-founder of ShipRocket (BigFoot Retail Solutions Pvt. Ltd.)
Latest
Mapping the Growth Of the D2C Commerce And Quick Commerce In India
Consumers are now expecting their orders, especially essential commodities, to be delivered within a couple of hours, or on the same day
The D2C sector is undeniably riding the quick commerce wave and growing exponentially
What Does 2022 Hold For India's D2C Market?
The D2C sector is relatively at a nascent stage, providing brands with abundant opportunities to explore with the evolving market and consumer expectations
Top Ways D2C Sellers Can Prepare Themselves For the Upcoming Festive Season
As the festive season brings a flurry of orders, increased customer queries, skyrocketing order volumes, and return requests alongside the heightened sales and revenue, managing all of it efficiently can be an overwhelming task
A Brief Guide To Ace Order Fulfillment For Your E-Commerce Business
When it comes to e-commerce companies, order fulfillment is integral
What Does 2021 Hold For the E-Commerce D2C Space In Tier-III Cities?
Poised to become the second-largest e-commerce market by reaching a value of $99 billion by 2024, India's e-commerce market is now actively penetrating tier-III cities
