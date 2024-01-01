Saania Singh
Co-founder of Zero Gravity Aesthetics
What the Future Holds for Organic Products in India
The market for organic products in India is currently estimated at INR 40,000 million. It is projected to increase to INR100,000 million - INR120,000 million by 2020
Female Entrepreneurs - The Next Wave of Business Success
Though women constitute nearly 14per cent of the 58.5 million entrepreneurs in India, the numbers are rising in the favour of the former
