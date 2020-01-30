Sachin M

Consulting Editor, India

A keen observer of business and finance, Sachin M is a writer and author with vast experience. He specializes in entrepreneurship, franchising and is also a mentor to aspiring young minds.

Latest

Growth Strategies

India Franchise Industry - Facts & Figures

The Indian franchise industry has been growing at an amazing rate, spurred by the changing lifestyle preferences of the millennials

Growth Strategies

Should A Brand Open Franchise In Small Cities?

The digital payment giant Paytm has recently said that its 50% user base comes from small cities.

Starting a Business

Top 10 Small Business Ideas

A study by the market research firm Zinnov said, India, which is home to about 4.88 crore small and medium business ( SMB )s provides employment to 81.16 million individuals and is all set to become the largest SME nation globally.

