Director, Neve Hospitality

Sagar Neve is the Director of Neve Hospitality. Neve Hospitality is a management company founded and owned by Sagar Neve, a young 24-year-old enthusiast. With his talent, experience, research and passion for food he started this company in the year 2017.

In a very short span of time, the company has clientele which includes brands like Three leaves, The Royal Retreat (Udaipur), 12’o clock hunger, an upcoming café in Bandra (name soon to be declared) and many more. In 2017, Neve Hospitality opened its own restaurant Mondo Handcrafted Fine Dine that has a unique concept of changing the menu every 14 days with one international and one indian cuisine. Also, they are coming up with another restaurant at the commercial hub of Mumbai.