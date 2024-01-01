Sameer Mehta
Head of Marketing, MyGate
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How Gated Communities Are Overcoming Security Challenges in a Rapidly Urbanizing India
In addition to ensuring that only the right people are let in, this technology also ensures that guards can focus on their core jobs of managing security and ensuring safety
How Technological Advancement Is Changing Gated Community Management
A number of housing society management solutions today enable communities to run smoothly while automating a number of processes