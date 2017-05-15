Sandeep Rathore

Founder, QuickScream

Sandeep Rathore is a certified content marketer and the founder of QuickScream, a blog to stand out from the crowd. He frequently writes on content marketing, growth, web copywriting, and startup. He is a big fan of American writer Ernest Hemingway and actor Jack Nicholson.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

6 Toxic Personalities You Must Avoid to Be Successful in Your Life

This is how you can know the people who are holding you back

Growth Strategies

#5 Ways to Fuel Your Content Marketing with User-generated Content

Content marketing, by its virtue of helping customers make informed decisions, offers handsome ROI in terms of sales and building a brand

Marketing

#7 Key Steps in Creating Content Marketing Plan for Start-ups

The best way to know your audience is to build a buyer persona

Technology

Google Maps Marketing as an Effective Tool to Target Your Local Audience

It is an efficient way of using Google Maps' functionality to make your business easier to find on Google Maps by a potential customer

Growth Strategies

How Successful People Get the Most Out of Their To-Do Lists

All those who have tasted success know the secret and they never even think about the next task until they finish the current one

Lifestyle

How Smart Entrepreneurs Find Time For Their Families

'Minimize decision-making and you can save a lot of time to spend with your family'

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...