Sanil Sachar
Entrepreneur, National Best-Selling Author & Angel Investor, Co-founder - Huddle, Co-owner - Trusox
Latest
I Exited My First Start-up at the Age of 8: What I Did and What I Should've Done
The most important bit was having fun which taught me that to be an entrepreneur, one needs to stay excited irrespective of the outcome
Incubation Trends for Startup India
'Just like you can't get guaranteed results from them, set your expectations right from what you can provide them'
How to de-risk innovation
In a country where there are 1.3 billion and in a world with over 6 billion more people, you have to make sure you know your reason for innovation
How to Predict Your Burnout and How to Cool Down
Mirages of 'success' will lure you to walk faster but internally these made up illusions of goals we fixate on, will deplete the very same energy that would be needed to participate in your own race
All Charged Up! An E-revolution is Upon Us
When a need is felt by a nation, that's when a revolution begins to take over
How to Kick Start Your Startup
A five-step guide of what to do before sitting on the entrepreneur's seat