Sanil Sachar

Entrepreneur, National Best-Selling Author & Angel Investor, Co-founder - Huddle, Co-owner - Trusox

Sanil Sachar is one of the co-founders of Huddle, a sector-agnostic incubator in Gurgaon, providing 360-degree support to multiple startups. He is also a co-owner of the international sports brand, Trusox, focussing his efforts on propelling sportspeople's performances with his products, within and outside India. Sanil is a national best-selling author, and one of the few Indian writers to be published in all forms of literature, with over 120 poems, 25 short stories, scripts and a novel to his name. An angel investor, he actively looks for startups solving need-based issues to get involved with and help through their evolution. His investments are sector agnostic and have made him venture into co-producing an award-winning Indie movie, Mantra. A sportsperson by passion, Sanil's principles off the field are inspired by those he learned on the field

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

I Exited My First Start-up at the Age of 8: What I Did and What I Should've Done

The most important bit was having fun which taught me that to be an entrepreneur, one needs to stay excited irrespective of the outcome

News and Trends

Incubation Trends for Startup India

'Just like you can't get guaranteed results from them, set your expectations right from what you can provide them'

Technology

How to de-risk innovation

In a country where there are 1.3 billion and in a world with over 6 billion more people, you have to make sure you know your reason for innovation

Lifestyle

How to Predict Your Burnout and How to Cool Down

Mirages of 'success' will lure you to walk faster but internally these made up illusions of goals we fixate on, will deplete the very same energy that would be needed to participate in your own race

News and Trends

All Charged Up! An E-revolution is Upon Us

When a need is felt by a nation, that's when a revolution begins to take over

Starting a Business

How to Kick Start Your Startup

A five-step guide of what to do before sitting on the entrepreneur's seat

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...