Co-founder of Dockabl

Professional Experience

Sanjeev Grover Co-founded Dockabl, an employee experience platform in 2017. Conceptualized, designed and taken the employee experience platform to market within 14 months. Lead client implementation, business development & investor relations. At Dockabl, he leads Business Development and Client Implementation.



Director, Deloitte Business development and client delivery for the Human Capital Consulting Practice (in areas such as Organization Design & Effectiveness, Performance Management, Leadership Development, Change & Transformation etc. Specially focused on design thinking, digital mindset and digital capability building)

Managing Consultant, Hay Group Head of operations for the north and east India business. Business development and design & delivery of solutions in the areas of Leadership Development, Talent Management and Organization Design. Principal Consultant, ECS Ltd Project Management, design and delivery of several medium to large size client engagements

Professional Milestones

Entrepreneurship for Sanjeev is his third career. Armed forces and Consulting being his first and second. He is a graduate of the Indian Naval Academy and served the Indian Navy specializing in Navigation. He later pursued an MBA from XLRI Post which he has been a Human Capital Consultant for forms like the Hay Group and Deloitte. At Hay Group he headed operations for the north and east of India. While at Deloitte he led Technology and Innovation in Human Capital.

Leisure time

Sanjeev loves researching on just about anything and everything. Knowing everything about everything is his passion. He likes to read and spends early mornings on fitness activities. His favorite free time activity is to search Google on random topics with his older daughter.

Social Activity

Sanjeev provides pro-bono advisory support to NGOs on his off days.