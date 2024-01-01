Dr Santhosh Kumar

Vice Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants

Renting Instead of Buying a Home? Take a Deep Breath

Accessing the perks and downsides of renting and buying houses before making a decision

Smart City Mission: Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities Take the Lead

The Smart Cities Mission, launched in 2015, needs more active citizen participation at the implementation and not only end-user level but the pace of Smart City development in India could also theoretically be faster

