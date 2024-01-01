Satyam Kumar
Co-founder, Loantap
Satyam Kumar is the Director and Head of Product and Risk & Credit at LoanTap, a fintech platform delivering flexible loan products to salaried professionals. Satyam enjoys a healthy rapport with senior & top management in banking and real estate firms and has a strong following among middle management professionals across banks, HFCs and NBFCs.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Flexible Credit: Why Alternate Loans are Becoming More Popular than Credit Cards
It takes months for borrowers to realize that the credit outstanding, despite their best efforts, has reached a tipping point
#3 Loan Trends Driven by Lending Platforms that are Gaining Popularity!
By assessing a person's credit worthiness, online platforms allow borrowers to fulfil their loan requirements swiftly
If You Are a Professional, Advance Salary Loans May Come To Your Rescue
There are countless benefits of taking a salary advance, including no credit check, no upfront fees, easy application process, and quick processing and transfer.