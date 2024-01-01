Saurabh Limaye

CEO, Dataction Analytics

As the CEO of Dataction, Saurabh is responsible for ideating the strategic vision for the company and facilitating an ecosystem to help achieve this vision. His versatile skills are programmed to deliver cost-effective solutions in the most complex situations. His faculty for aesthetics and content as also his impeccable communication skills make him a seasoned and savvy entrepreneur. Before he founded Dataction, Saurabh worked as strategic procurement services leader in one of the largest BPOs in India. Prior to that, he worked for a leading global IT company in matters relating to commercial modelling of high-value contracts, risk and revenue profiling and complex financial modelling.