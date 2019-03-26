Shankar Prasad
CEO & Founder, Plum & PHY
I'm a Chemical Engineer from IIT Bombay and my first love is still science & technology. After 8 years at HUL working in manufacturing and product development, I completed my MBA from the ISB, Hyderabad. MBA after 8 years of working was a fantastic experience, and I also secured the gold medal in my batch. After my MBA, I was a management consultant at McKinsey for 2 years - I served FMCG and financial services clients. My financial services work took me to Everstone Capital, where I worked on several of Everstone's consumer sector investments as part of the ops team. I also got the opportunity to be part of the founding team for FACES Cosmetics in India.
Latest
Lifestyle
Men's Grooming - The Underdog of Beauty Industry
Men are becoming more aware of self-grooming, body image and hygiene and this is what has opened a plethora of opportunities for businesses
Entrepreneurs
Trends in the Vegan Beauty Industry
The demand for ethical and sustainable living is only expected to rise in the coming times and hence grows the vegan beauty industry