Shantanu Deshpande
CEO & CO-Founder, Bombay Shaving Company
An NIT Nagpur Computer Science 2009 and IIM Lucknow 2011 alumni and after 4 years at McKinsey & Co; Shantanu ventured into the world of entrepreneurship with Bombay Shaving Company. He is passionate about building an organization that solves for real needs, disrupts a traditional industry through technology.
