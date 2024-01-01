Shashwat Das
Founder- Almond Branding
Growth Strategies
The Secret Framework For the Best Brand Names
Here are a few steps which will take you closer to reaching your perfect brand name
Growth Strategies
6 Tricks to Find Your Ideal Branding Partner
The truest and final test of any partner has to be in the quality of their being. In an industry like branding and marketing, the evidence of success is laid bare in the open
Leadership
Don't be a Thought Leader, Here are 4 Reasons Why!
As an entrepreneur, you have one goal; to solve a problem. Ideally, you leave the world in a better place than where you found it