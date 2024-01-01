Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, PeopleStrong

Shelly Singh is the Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at PeopleStrong. One of India’s very few woman HR entrepreneurs who decided to take a plunge early on, she has been a key driver in building PeopleStrong’s scale and repute. She has been instrumental in establishing PeopleStrong’s strong brand in the HR solutions space globally. She was acknowledged by HRO Today, Asia Pacific forum as “Thought Leader of the year 2014” for contribution in this field.

Shelly holds a Master’s Degree in HR and International Business from NMIMS, Mumbai and a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from Punjab University. Shelly regularly practices yoga and meditation and resides in Gurgaon with her husband and son.