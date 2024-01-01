Shri Shanmugham

Founder, Credait

Evolution of AI in HR: Innovations & Unmet Challenges

The role of AI is significant in sorting out objective data and has helped in streamlining many functions of the administrative and talent management process of the HR

Can Artificial Intelligence Replace Recruiters?

The best thing about AI, the ability to learn from millions of data within seconds, is also one of its drawbacks

'Eliminate Self-doubt': The Most Important Attitude That Entrepreneurs Must Develop

Play the devil's advocate everyday - Try to find the failure points of your business idea every day

