Sidharth Iyer

Joint Secretary, Media & Entertainment Association of India

Sidharth Iyer is an Digital Evangelist, who has headed digital brand strategy for Redchillies.VFX in the past and is the Joint Secretary with Media & Entertainment Association of India.

Latest

News and Trends

Understanding the GoT leak & Tips to Safeguard Content

With huge popularity of TV shows like Game of Thrones, entertainment companies have a hard time securing data because a dozen of entities are involved in production and post-production

