Sidharth Iyer
Joint Secretary, Media & Entertainment Association of India
Sidharth Iyer is an Digital Evangelist, who has headed digital brand strategy for Redchillies.VFX in the past and is the Joint Secretary with Media & Entertainment Association of India.
Latest
News and Trends
Understanding the GoT leak & Tips to Safeguard Content
With huge popularity of TV shows like Game of Thrones, entertainment companies have a hard time securing data because a dozen of entities are involved in production and post-production