Sidharth Singh

Co-founder, Cupshup

Co-Founder at CupShup. Engineer from Cochin University and MBA in Marketing from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (2012-14 Batch). Brewed CupShup as a college project during my MBA and heading sales and creatives at CupShup for past 1.5 years. Have worked in organizations like TCS, Reliance Retail and Magma Fincorp.