Sidharth Singh
Co-founder, Cupshup
Co-Founder at CupShup. Engineer from Cochin University and MBA in Marketing from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (2012-14 Batch). Brewed CupShup as a college project during my MBA and heading sales and creatives at CupShup for past 1.5 years. Have worked in organizations like TCS, Reliance Retail and Magma Fincorp.
How Experimenting With My Idea Back In College Helped Me As An Entrepreneur
If you ever have to start doing anything that is really worth doing, you need to do it NOW!