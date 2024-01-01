Hindi Literature Protagonist.

Smita Parikh is a Hindi literature protagonist. In a world so obsessed with English literature, she is a breath of fresh air and an inspiration for women who want to pursue Hindi literature.

An absolute self-made women, Smita is an RJ, an actor and a writer. She started Lit O Fest in Mumbai three years ago, which gives equal opportunities to new and old writers, poets and lyricists to showcase and grow. Lit O Fest as a platform also believes in giving back to the society and this year they adopted Dahigaon village in the Shahpur district in Maharashtra. She is also the Managing Director and CEO of E Bizz Entertainment company.

Smita has won many prestigious awards for writing, such as the Rajasthan Sahitya Academy, best story at the age of 15, Maharana Mewar Foundation award for poetry writing, and the Malwa Samman. She has published her poetry collection named "Main Panth Niharu". Her collections of "Nazms"- Nazmein Intezar Ki was published by Vani Prakashan. Soon she'll be publishing her first fiction short novel awarded by the Sahitya Academy.

Having said this, she is not the stereotypical Hindi literature proponent who abhors English, she is suave and know the difference between a shrimp fork and a dessert fork.