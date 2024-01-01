Sukamal Banerjee
Corporate V.P., HiTech & Communications and Global Head of IoT WoRKSTM, HCL Technologies
Sukamal Banerjee is the Global Head of Engineering Services (ERS) business line at HCL Technologies focused on Hi-Tech & Communications Markets. This involves defining market strategy, P&L responsibility and leading business development.
Latest
Technology
Why Is It The Right Time to Invest In IoT ?
The real innovation in the coming future of IoT is set to take place behind the scenes in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).