Surabhi Washishth
HR Director, WeWork India
Surabhi Washishth, a young dynamic HR leader, and has made it a mission to revamp the perception of Human Resources from being seen as a function which is reactive, by proactively making employee first decisions.She holds a B.Com Hons (Finance & Investment) from Christ University, Bangalore and is a Global Shaper with the World Economic Forum. She joined WeWork India's founding team in 2017 and was promoted to the post of Director of HR. A natural problem-solver, her aim is to constantly remove redundancies and question the status-quo & conventional culturescape. Previously, she was the HR Manager at Headout & worked in the Finance Team at Target India. When out of work, she loves to read, rhyme, swim and travel!
Latest
Growth Strategies
Essentials of Workplace Culture
Culture is vital to the authenticity of a workplace and is a window into the working of a company