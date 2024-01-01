Suresh Kabra
Founder, PriceMap
Latest
5 Habits Every Leader Should Try to Keep at Bay
Introspect and identify the habits that are coming in the your way of becoming an aspirational leader.
Do good leaders make good managers?
An organisation that wants to stay competitive and relevant in the long run needs both leaders and good managers to complement each other.
Can E-Commerce Be Price Competitive…Always?
If the end product is coming from a retailer in your local city market, where are the additional margins to pay for the logistics of product.
What can be your core competency in today's world?
The notion of core competency has evolved with changing times and market dynamics will continue to do so.